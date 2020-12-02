CommAgility Demonstrates 5G End-to-End Connection Accelerating 5G RAN Development With New Software And Hardware

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT ), announced today that CommAgility has achieved the technological milestone of establishing 5G high data rate end-to-end connections with its latest software and reference design products for 5G base stations. The company's expanding portfolio of robust, flexible 5G New Radio (NR) products help developers cut the time, complexity, and cost of creating 5G solutions for specialized applications and private networks.

"By achieving full end-to-end data transfer over a wireless link between our 5G gNodeB and third-party user equipment (UE), we have demonstrated that our software is compliant and compatible with 3GPP standards for 5G NR, Release 15," said Edward Young, Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility. "This provides our customers full confidence to develop their 5G Radio Area Network (RAN) systems based on our industry-leading hardware, software, and integrated systems."

CommAgility also announced today the availability of its SmallCellPHY-5G software, running on Layerscape ® Access processors from NXP Semiconductors ®. Combined with the company's SmallCellSTACK-5G, SmallCellCORE-5G, and PHYRefChain-5G software already running on NXP's family of Layerscape processors, a comprehensive portfolio of 5G NR software is now available to run on NXP optimized Systems on Chip (SoCs).

"As a member of NXP's growing 5G ecosystem, CommAgility has proven its ability to develop innovative 5G NR solutions based on our market-leading communications processors," said Noy Kucuk, Vice President of Network Edge at NXP. "Our Layerscape Access family of programmable baseband products, combined with CommAgility's software will deliver the performance and flexibility required by carriers to quickly, and cost effectively enable rapid 5G deployments around the world."

To save time and reduce risk for 5G developers, CommAgility has complemented its software with its new 5G Reference gNodeB, which provides a pre-integrated and tested system, including both hardware and software. The hardware is based on an NXP evaluation board which includes both an NXP LA1200 Layerscape Access fully programmable baseband SoC, as well as an NXP LX2160A, the highest performance member of the Layerscape multicore communications processor family. A Band n78 RF front-end module from CommAgility, with two integrated RF transceiver channels, adds RF development support.

The 5G Reference gNodeB is expected to ship to early customers in Q4 2020, and CommAgility will add systems based on its own board designs in 2021. SmallCellPHY-5G, SmallCellSTACK-5G, SmallCellCORE-5G, and PHYRefChain-5G are all available now.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

