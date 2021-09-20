CommAgility 5G NR Hardware And Software Selected By Shared Spectrum For DoD 5G Project

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT) announced that Shared Spectrum Company (SSC), a leading innovator of spectrum intelligence software and solutions, has selected 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software from CommAgility for a US Department of Defense (DoD) project. CommAgility was selected because of its comprehensive software and hardware portfolio for 5G NR, which simplifies the development of 5G networks by providing integrated, flexible and customizable core software and Radio Access Network elements.

Shared Spectrum is working on the National Spectrum Consortium project ( NSC-20-2084), part of the DoD's awards for 5G experimentation and testing. The goal of this project is to develop technologies for 5G-enabled dynamic spectrum sharing, which will provide more available spectrum for new system users, with minimal impact on legacy wireless systems.

"Dynamic spectrum sharing can deliver additional spectrum access, and SSC's experience in this field ensures a reliable, robust solution," said Mark McHenry, CEO at SSC. "We look forward to working closely with CommAgility and leveraging their expertise in 5G software and hardware to complete this exciting new project.

"We are excited to be involved with Shared Spectrum in this project to develop 5G spectrum sharing," said Edward Young, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at CommAgility. "SSC is at the forefront of this technology, and we are confident our 5G NR solution will help them achieve new technological milestones."

Shared Spectrum is using the CommAgility 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) software, with customizations to ensure seamless spectrum sharing. The suite of tools supplied include CommAgility's SmallCellPHY-5G physical layer software, its SmallCellSTACK-5G protocol stack software, and its SmallCellCore-5G core software.

Additionally, Shared Spectrum selected the CommAgility 5G Reference gNodeB, a pre-integrated hardware and software system for 5G development. It is based on the NXP Layerscape ® Access ® 5G integrated SoC chipset and also includes the CommAgility CA-RF2-5Gn78 RF front end module. The hardware and software are fully integrated and tested, saving time and reducing risk for 5G developers and researchers.

About Shared Spectrum Company

Founded in 2000, SSC is a leading developer of spectrum intelligence technologies. Based in Vienna, Va., the company has developed innovative cognitive radio technologies for wireless applications in a broad range of the frequency bands. Additional information is available at www.sharedspectrum.com.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.'s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

