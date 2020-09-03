Coming Soon: Nine New Home Communities In Greater Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce nine new communities coming to Greater Nashville in 2020 and 2021. Collectively, the communities will feature 12 new single-family and townhome floor plans, starting from the $200s, and include popular interior features. New communities and locations below:

Antioch : Cambridge Forest, Hamilton Church Manor, Hamilton Crossing Townhomes, Pin Hook Ridge

Cambridge Forest, Hamilton Church Manor, Hamilton Crossing Townhomes, Pin Hook Ridge Lebanon : River Oaks , Carver Creek

, Carver Creek Fairview : Pennock Place , Richvale Estates

, Richvale Estates Gallatin : Cumberland Point

See more Greater Nashville communities: CenturyCommunities.com/Nashville

"We're thrilled to continue to expand our presence in the Nashville market, providing homebuyers a greater variety of locations, community amenities and home types to choose from," said John Hennebery, Nashville division president. "Buyers who act now have an exceptional opportunity to get in early at their community of choice as demand continues to rise."

NEW COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

Cambridge Forest in Antioch Now selling from the high 200s!

Single-family homes

Two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms

Up to approximately 2,641 square feet

Pennock Place in Fairview Now selling from the mid $300s | Model Grand Opening 9/19 and 9/20!

Single-family homes

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms

Up to approximately 2,641 square feet

Richvale Estates in Fairview Coming soon!

Single-family homes

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms

Up to approximately 2,641 square feet

Pin Hook Ridge in Antioch Coming soon | VIP list open!

Single-family homes

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms

Up to approximately 2,468 square feet

Hamilton Church Manor in Antioch Coming soon | VIP list open!

Single-family homes and townhomes

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms

Up to approximately 2,468 square feet

Hamilton Crossing Townhomes in Antioch Coming soon!

Townhomes

Two-story floor plans

3 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

Cumberland Point in Gallatin Coming soon | VIP list open!

Townhomes

Two-story floor plans

3 bedrooms

Up to approximately 1,687 square feet

Carver Creek in Lebanon Coming soon!

Single-family homes

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms

Up to approximately 2,641 square feet

River Oaks in Lebanon Coming soon!

Townhomes

Two-story floor plans

3 bedrooms

Up to approximately 1,687 square feet

For more information and to join a community VIP list, call 615.944.2400.

About Century CommunitiesCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coming-soon-nine-new-home-communities-in-greater-nashville-301124066.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.