Coming Soon: Live/Work Condo Homes In Seattle's Beacon Hill Neighborhood

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce upcoming condo homes in a new community named Helio, located in Seattle's highly walkable Beacon Hill neighborhood and boasting a limited selection of live/work units. Each live/work unit will offer an attractive combination of ground-floor workspace—perfect for small-business owners in need of a convenient storefront—with private living quarters on two upper levels featuring contemporary layouts and modern finishes.

Located near Beacon Avenue South and Myrtle Street, residents will also enjoy public transportation and local parks within easy walking distance. Helio is anticipated to open early 2021.

Learn more and join Helio's VIP list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HelioWA .

"We're very excited about Helio, which offers homebuyers an exceptional location in Seattle's sought-after Beacon Hill neighborhood," said John Merlino, Washington Division President. "Now's the time to join our VIP list to make sure you don't miss out on this exceptional community, especially if you're interested in Helio's limited selection of live/work condo homes."

LIVE/WORK CONDO FEATURES (SELECT UNITS)

First level with dedicated storefront business space

Second level with private living room, kitchen and dining area

Third level with bedrooms, plus a private balcony off the primary bedroom

ADDITIONAL COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, up to 1,543 square feet

Slab quartz kitchen countertops, decks, garages (select units) and more included

Within walking distance of parks, bus stops and Link light rail at Columbia City Station

Location: Beacon Avenue South and Myrtle Street Seattle, WA 98108

For more information, call 425.275.5105.

About Century CommunitiesCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

