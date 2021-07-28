Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of...

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) - Get Report, a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which is a $0.005 increase from the Company's most recent dividend, on Comfort Systems USA, Inc. common stock. The dividend is payable on August 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2021.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 113 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

