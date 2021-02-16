Comerica Temporarily Closes Several Texas Banking Centers As Rolling Power Outages Continue Across The State

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to severe winter weather conditions, Comerica Bank announced today many Comerica locations, including several banking centers in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Kerrville and San Antonio markets...

"The safety of our colleagues and customers remains our top priority," said Comerica Bank Executive Vice President, Retail Bank Cassandra McKinney. "With the ongoing power outages throughout the state, it is in our best interest to take the necessary precautions. Our thoughts are with those impacted by this unprecedented storm in Texas."

Before traveling to a Comerica banking center, customers are encouraged to check the Banking Center Locator at www.comerica.com to see if the location is open. Additional convenient options to help you manage your banking needs are available, including ATMs, Banker Connect interactive teller machines, Mobile/Web Banking, or by simply calling (888) 444-9876.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) - Get Report is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88 billion at December 31, 2020.

