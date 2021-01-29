Comerica Supports United Way Hometown Huddle With The Detroit Lions To Provide Personal Care Kits To Detroit Students And Families

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Though the United Way Hometown Huddle initiative faced challenges due to COVID-19, the annual community day of service, in partnership with the National Football League, continued to bring awareness and impact to the...

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Though the United Way Hometown Huddle initiative faced challenges due to COVID-19, the annual community day of service, in partnership with the National Football League, continued to bring awareness and impact to the issue of youth health and fitness.

For the Detroit Lions, the local Hometown Huddle would transform from an in-season service outreach to a virtual event supporting the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

As part of its long-time partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and the Lions, Comerica Bank played a key role in executing Hometown Huddle.

"Our partnership with the Detroit Lions is so valuable," said Patricia McCann, Comerica Bank vice president, senior diversity consultant-social impact. "Hometown Huddle is really one of our highlights of the year. To be able to partner with one of our hometown's favorite sports teams and important community partners like United Way, I can't think of a better way to spend the day."

This year's event focused on personal care kits that United Way would donate to DPSCD students and families. In all, Comerica colleagues supplied over 600 kits.

Comerica stepped up by offering over 60 volunteers who would shop for supplies and organize kits at home, and then deliver those to DPSCD for distribution.

"In the face of everything that we have and will confront with this pandemic, we have also witnessed an enduring spirit of our colleagues and partners, like the Lions and United Way, to help others during this great time of need," continued McCann.

On Friday, January 22, the Detroit Lions and the United Way held a Virtual Packing Party hosted by former Lions great and radio color commentator Lomas Brown. He was joined by fellow Lions alum, T.J. Lang, who also played at Eastern Michigan and graduated from Brother Rice H.S. Lions mascot, Roary, also made an appearance to cheer on volunteers.

This enabled the Lions and Comerica to offer volunteers an easy and safe way to positively impact children and families across Detroit.

United Way's Personal Care Kits included such items as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrush and toothpaste. Some kits also added lotion, floss, washcloths and hand sanitizer.

During the virtual packing party, Comerica colleagues also included notes of support and encouragement.

