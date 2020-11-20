Comerica Bank Donates $100,000 To Capuchin Soup Kitchen

DETROIT, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank today announced a $100,000 donation to longtime community partner Capuchin Soup Kitchen , a nonprofit organization that has served Detroit for more than 90 years with a mission to support and feed those most in need within the Detroit community. Comerica will support Capuchin Soup Kitchen and its programs for 2020/2021 in the following areas:

2020 Holiday Food Drives on Thanksgiving ( November 23-24 ) and Christmas ( December 16-17 ), providing food for approximately 1,300 households;

) and Christmas ( ), providing food for approximately 1,300 households; Operational expenses;

2021 Support Our Capuchin Kitchen (SOCK) Fundraiser; and

Financial education initiatives.

"We are proud to continue investing in Capuchin Soup Kitchen and its mission to serve individuals and families by meeting food security needs as well through social and emergency assistance," said Mike Ritchie, Comerica Bank Michigan market president. "For over 90 years, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen has served a higher purpose through its outreach, vital to community wellness and sustainability. The inspirational efforts of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen during the pandemic exemplify its selfless commitment to others, and we look forward to assisting them in their mission."

In September, Capuchin Soup Kitchen served as the first community partner for Comerica's Detroit Lions 2020 First Down Program, which awarded the organization $2,500.

"The Capuchin Soup Kitchen is grateful for this partnership with Comerica Bank," said Brother Jerry Johnson, Capuchin Soup Kitchen executive director. "The support Comerica has given us over many years has helped alleviate suffering in our community, and it speaks to how partnering and teamwork can help make a positive difference in the lives of those who struggle with poverty, homelessness, addiction and other challenges. With these funds, we'll be able to provide 30-pound pantry food boxes to approximately 1,300 households on Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as provide other operational support to continue our programs and services."

Comerica is committed to supporting communities and businesses throughout Michigan. Comerica Bank and Comerica Charitable Foundation have invested $4 million in community programming and businesses throughout the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Comerica's partnership with Capuchin Soup Kitchen is a part the bank's community commitment. These investments have aided small and micro businesses and assisted community service organizations providing support and resources to youth, seniors and other vulnerable populations.

About Comerica Bank Comerica Incorporated (CMA) - Get Report is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $83.6 billion at Sept. 30, 2020.

About Capuchin Soup Kitchen Founded in 1929, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen serves Metro Detroit by providing food, clothing, and human development programs to the people of its community. In addition to preparing and serving meals at two soup kitchen locations, it operates a shower program, emergency food pantry, and an after-school program for children. It also distributes household items and clothing. Its Earthworks Urban Farm harvests six tons of produce from a one-and-a-half-acre USDA-certified organic farm, while sharing knowledge on sustainable relationships between human beings and the earth. The Capuchin Soup Kitchen's On the Rise Bakery residential training program affords workforce development and skills training for formerly-incarcerated citizens. In addition, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen's Jefferson House - a twelve-bed residential substance use disorder treatment facility - assists men seeking to reclaim their lives from addiction. CSKDetroit.org

The Capuchin Soup Kitchen is a ministry of the Province of St. Joseph of the Capuchin Order, headquartered in Detroit, with ministries in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Montana. The Capuchins are funded primarily by donations. theCapuchins.org

