Comerica Bank Commits $5 Billion To Small Business Lending Over Next Three Years; Expands RISE! Initiative To Support Small Business Growth

DALLAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced today it will commit $5 billion to small business lending over the next three years (2021-2023). Additionally, Comerica will expand RISE!, a program designed to support small businesses with a multitude of resources, as well as financial assistance through community nonprofits, and provide specific opportunities for minority- and women-owned small businesses.

"Servicing the needs of small businesses has played an important role throughout Comerica's 171-year history," said Cassandra McKinney, Executive Vice President, Comerica's Retail Bank. "Coming out of this pandemic, now more than ever, small businesses need our support. Comerica's lending commitment, resources and experienced staff devoted to meeting the needs of small businesses will ensure they maintain their important roles in our local communities."

Small Business LendingComerica offers an array of banking products and services, as well as lending solutions, for small businesses, enabling them to operate effectively and efficiently. Small business customers can tailor their banking needs with various options that include business checking accounts, business savings accounts, fixed and flexible rate CDs, online services with Web and Mobile banking, business credit and business loans.

The importance of serving small business customers during the COVID-19 pandemic has been reflected in the bank's efforts in facilitating critical funding through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Last year, Comerica processed nearly 20,000 loans totaling $3.9 billion in funding for the first round of PPP. And so far in 2021, Comerica has further assisted small businesses by funding nearly $1 billion in the second round. More than 1,000 Comerica colleagues have supported the program to ensure business customers can keep their businesses open and workforces intact.

Nonprofit / Small Business SupportComerica has invested in local nonprofits to help its small businesses quickly recover. Most recently, Comerica Bank and the Comerica Charitable Foundation announced a $16 million commitment to support small businesses and communities, with $12 million directed to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to meet the needs of small and micro businesses in low- to moderate-income communities adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Comerica directed $11 million toward small business relief and community service nonprofits and moved $10 million in deposits to Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), as well as established mutual mentoring relationships with these institutions. MDIs assist minority and underserved communities and foster economic viability in their communities. Specifically, Comerica allocated $2.5 million to each selected MDI, including First Independence Bank in Detroit, Mich.; Broadway Federal Bank in Los Angeles, Calif.; Unity National Bank in Houston, Texas; and Commercial Bank of California in Irvine, Calif.

Coupled with investments, Comerica colleagues will continue to provide their time and expertise through partnerships with local community-based organizations and nonprofits, including support of Comerica $ense programs, Small Business Bootcamps and National Business League's Black Capital Access Program.

Last year alone, Comerica held more than 110 Small Busines Bootcamps across the country, assisting 1,250 small businesses and plans further increase its outreach in 2021.

"Small businesses remain pillars of our local communities and Comerica is committed to helping them navigate through these difficult times," said Comerica Bank Chief Community Officer Irvin Ashford, Jr. "We continue to search for ways Comerica can serve as a resource and partner for small businesses, assisting them down the path to recovery."

Small Business ResourcesThrough RISE!, Comerica provides millions in financial resources to help local businesses and communities. Comerica is offering exclusive benefits with partners Office Depot and Software House International (SHI), providing added savings and discounted pricing on a wide selection of office equipment, supplies and services. For more information on RISE!, visit www.comerica.com/letsrise.

About ComericaComerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (CMA) - Get Report, a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $86.3 billion at March 31, 2021.

