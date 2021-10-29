Comedy Central Kicks Off Its Annual "31 Day" Holiday Extravaganza This December With Two New Movies: Hot Mess Holiday And A Clüsterfünke Christmas

Comedy Central today announced its annual "31 Day" holiday extravaganza with two new movies: A Clüsterfünke Christmas, debuting Saturday, December 4, and Hot Mess Holiday, premiering Saturday, December 11. All month long, Comedy Central will celebrate "31 Days of Going Home for the Holidays" with additional stunts and special programming. Following the recent announcement of A Clüsterfünke Christmas from Rachel Dratchand Ana Gasteyer, Hot Mess Holidaycomes from the creative minds of Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandraand Sameer Gardezialongside Kal Penn.

"With Hot Mess Holiday and A Clüsterfünke Christmas decking the halls of Comedy Central , the season just got a whole lot funnier," said Nina L. Diaz, CCO/President of Content for MTV Entertainment Group. "We are thrilled to partner with all-stars Ana, Rachel, Surina, Melanie, Sameer and Kal - along with their best in class creators - for sharp and funny takes on the traditional holiday movie."

Additional details below:

Hot Mess Holiday

Premiere date: Saturday, December 11 at 7PM with an immediate encore

Synopsis: When an overachieving young finance exec is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays, her free-spirited bestie is determined to help her get lit. Along with their outrageous crew, they embark on a wild holiday adventure to party across Chicago, but when they come into possession of a multi-million dollar diamond, their messy antics place their entire posse in danger.

When an overachieving young finance exec is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays, her free-spirited bestie is determined to help her get lit. Along with their outrageous crew, they embark on a wild holiday adventure to party across Chicago, but when they come into possession of a multi-million dollar diamond, their messy antics place their entire posse in danger. Written by: Sameer Gardezi

Sameer Gardezi Director: Jaffar Mahmood

Jaffar Mahmood Starring: Surina Jindal & Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell, Punam Patel, Richa Moorjani, Nik Dodani, Kunal Dudheker, Chris Geere, Aparna Nancherla, Ravi Patel, Lilly Singh, Desmond Chiam and Ritesh Rajan

Executive Producer: Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, Sameer Gardezi, Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Jaffar Mahmood, Justin Rosenblatt, Andrew Lutin, Janée Dabney, David Gale, Barry Barclay

Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, Sameer Gardezi, Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Jaffar Mahmood, Justin Rosenblatt, Andrew Lutin, Janée Dabney, David Gale, Barry Barclay Executive in Charge of Production: Tara Power

Tara Power Production: MTV Entertainment Studios , Gunpowder & Sky

MTV Entertainment Studios Gunpowder & Sky Quote: "This is a big moment for women of color - it's the first buddy comedy starring and executive produced by two South Asian American women to hit mainstream TV," said Surina Jindal & Melanie Chandra. "We are so proud of this movie. We've created something so zany and relatable, but most importantly, really meaningful. It's the type of representation on and off screen we wish we had growing up."

A Clüsterfünke Christmas (Previously announced):

Premiere date: Saturday, December 4 at 7PM with an immediate encore

Synopsis: A Clüsterfünke Christmas is a celebratory parody of the traditional TV holiday romance that follows Holly (Lovell), a go-getter real estate exec from New York City who heads to a small town to buy the quaint Clüsterfünke Inn and transform it into a mega-resort. First, she must convince the inn's spinster owners (Gasteyer and Dratch) to make the sale. But before she can, she meets their nephew Frank (Jackson), a hot hunk of smoldering woodsman. Will she go back to her fast-paced city life, or will she fall in love with Frank and find the spirit of Christmas? What will she do? What. Will. She. Do… A Clüsterfünke Christmas is a festive cocktail of holiday movie tropes, dripping with sappy syrup and a twist of sexy lumberjack.

is a celebratory parody of the traditional TV holiday romance that follows Holly (Lovell), a go-getter real estate exec from New York City who heads to a small town to buy the quaint Clüsterfünke Inn and transform it into a mega-resort. First, she must convince the inn's spinster owners (Gasteyer and Dratch) to make the sale. But before she can, she meets their nephew Frank (Jackson), a hot hunk of smoldering woodsman. Will she go back to her fast-paced city life, or will she fall in love with Frank and find the spirit of Christmas? What will she do? What. Will. She. Do… is a festive cocktail of holiday movie tropes, dripping with sappy syrup and a twist of sexy lumberjack. Written By: Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer

Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer Director: Anna Dokoza

Anna Dokoza Starring: Vella Lovell, Cheyenne Jackson, Ryan McPartlin, Nils Hognestad, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer

Executive Producers: Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer; Meghan Hooper, Trevor Rose and Josh Van Houdt; Danielle von Zerneck ; Jamie Goehring and Shawn Williamson

Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer; Meghan Hooper, Trevor Rose and Josh Van Houdt; Danielle von Zerneck ; Jamie Goehring and Shawn Williamson Executive in Charge of Production: Donny Hugo Herran

Donny Hugo Herran Production: MTV Entertainment Studios, Lighthouse Pictures and Wishing Floor Films

MTV Entertainment Studios, Lighthouse Pictures and Wishing Floor Films Quote:"It feels like a Christmas miracle to work together to create the ultimate holiday TV movie homage," said Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. "We're whipping up a punchy seasonal cocktail with insider insight from holiday film vets Danielle von Zerneck and Michael Murray, the keen eye of Anna Dokoza, and brimming with ribbons, townsfolk, and tropes - all against the classic festive backdrop of Vancouver in July!"

MTV Entertainment Group

MTV Entertainment Group reaches over 1.4 billion young people around the world across streaming, social and linear platforms in 180 countries and with more than 725 million social followers - making it one of the preeminent youth media companies in the world. Connecting with its audiences through nine iconic brands including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, Smithsonian, Paramount Net and TV Land, MTV Entertainment Studios produces award-winning series, movies and documentary films.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005435/en/