ComEd To Host Virtual Technology And Energy Expo For Chicago's Bronzeville Community

ComEd will host a virtual event featuring a job fair and networking opportunities for the Bronzeville community on Chicago's South Side as part of the Community of the Future program, which creates partnerships that tap into community strengths to enhance sustainability, resiliency and connectedness. ComEd encourages Bronzeville residents and others interested in new energy technologies to register for the event at www.techandenergyexpo.vfairs.com.

ComEd's Community of the Future: Bronzeville Technology and Energy Expo will be held online on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The event will provide a virtual platform for networking opportunities and a job fair with representatives from ComEd and their partners in the energy and sustainability industries. Attendees will also learn from executives, industry leaders and visionaries about new energy technologies, innovative energy programs and how they can participate in the advanced energy economy.

"The Bronzeville Community of the Future features a variety of advanced technologies that improve the quality of life of the community and its residents, but we're equally committed to investing in partnerships that create opportunities and lift communities," said Michelle Blaise, ComEd Senior Vice President of Technical Services. "The Technology and Energy Expo creates a unique opportunity for Bronzeville residents to meet prospective employers, network with industry experts and learn more about how they can be a part of our clean energy future."

The event will feature panel discussions with topics such as:

Breakthrough Energy Technologies

The Landscape of Energy Start-ups

What is the state of the Bronzeville Community of the Future?

For more information or to register, please visit www.techandenergyexpo.vfairs.com. For questions, please email TechEnergyExpo@ComEd.com.

ComEd's Community of the Future: Bronzeville Technology and Energy Expo Details

Virtual Event: Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (EXC) - Get Exelon Corporation Report, a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers - the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

