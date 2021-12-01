ComEd Targets Reliability And Clean Energy Transition For 2022

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), which regulates the state's public utilities, today approved ComEd investments that enhance reliability and enable the transition to clean and renewable energy. The decision concludes an eight-month process in which the ICC, Illinois Attorney General and consumer groups reviewed ComEd's actual costs for 2020 and power grid investments this year. The investment approval will result in an overall $46 million increase in rates that will add 16 cents to the average monthly bill for residential customers beginning in January and will be the first electric delivery rate increase in four years.

"ComEd is providing families and businesses industry-leading performance and smart investments will be key to meeting new customer expectations," said Gil Quiniones, CEO of ComEd. "The power grid must be strong and resilient to withstand more frequent and severe weather events from climate change. We've received nearly 10,000 applications from customers this year to connect rooftop and community solar to our grid, at the same time demand for electric vehicles is growing. Our continuous improvement in performance and our smart investments means we can meet the needs of our customers while helping the state achieve its clean energy goals."

ComEd's average residential rates are among the most competitive in the nation. They are 17 percent lower than rates in the 10 largest U.S. metropolitan areas according to the most recent survey by the Edison Electric Institute. ComEd's average commercial rates are 18 percent lower than rates in the top 20 largest U.S. metropolitan areas.

In January, ComEd residential customer bills will include an additional 29 cents per month on average for energy efficiency programs. ComEd's average total residential customer bill will be about equal to what it was in 2008, in part because these successful energy efficiency programs have helped customers use less energy and produced $5.7 billion in total customer savings.

As a critical service provider, ComEd has programs and funding to support those who struggle to pay their bills. At the height of the pandemic, ComEd increased financial assistance funding by $9 million with the approval of the ICC, and as of November, ComEd has connected customers with over $138 million in assistance through state and federal programs. It also has provided hardship grants and assistance grants to small businesses.

