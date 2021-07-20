Comcast Technology Solutions And The TEAM Companies Enable Marketers To Streamline Creative Rights Management Into Centralized Platform

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) and The TEAM Companies (TTC) announced an enhanced integration between CTS' Ad Management Platform and the TEAM Companies' Talent & Rights Management Platform. The new solution allows marketers to seamlessly manage complex campaign workflows including creative asset management, traffic, distribution, and rights management using a single interface. This simplifies the creative activation process and provides marketers with visibility and control of their campaigns across video and audio channels.

"Combining creative, media operations, and talent rights into a unified solution brings enhanced automation to a traditionally manual process," said Richard Nunn, Vice President and General Manager of the Advertising Suite at Comcast Technology Solutions. "With the integration of talent and licensing information from The TEAM Companies, marketers can now manage a vast number of commercial ads through one interface and reduce the risk of financial exposure associated with airing commercials whose talent rights have expired. Our streamlined integration gives marketers more visibility and control of their campaigns across channels."

"Violations for expired permissions or an asset being used outside of negotiated territories or media can be costly. Without a central source to house talent and licensed element information and a method for tracking an asset's use across multiple media channels, the risk of a marketer losing track of talent and element rights is high," said Greg Smith, COO, The TEAM Companies. He added, "This is a real pain point for advertisers. As marketers wrap their arms around the difficulties of managing their own creative supply chain, talent and rights management adds another hurdle. The integration with the Ad Management Platform is extremely helpful for marketers to manage both the ads and the rights at the same time."

The enhanced integration between TTC's platform and Comcast Technology Solutions Ad Management Platform provides marketers with end-to-end control of commercial rights management. To learn more about Comcast Technology Solutions and the Ad Management Platform, visit: https://www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com/advertisers-ctsuite.

About Comcast Technology Solutions:

Comcast Technology Solutions offers a portfolio of technology solutions, the CTSuite, that provides the industry with the technology, scale and expertise to expand and navigate the rapidly-changing media and entertainment technology landscape. We invent technology that solves industry challenges, reimagines what is possible, and transforms businesses for an ever-changing world. Built on Comcast's know-how, proven facilities, scalable platforms, and infrastructure, Comcast Technology Solutions offers more than 20 years of reliable real-world broadcast and digital experience. We partner with customers to redefine expectations and deliver the future to global audiences. For more information, visit http://www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com/

About The TEAM Companies:

Founded in 1992 as TEAM (Tours, Entertainment, Advertising & Music), TEAM quickly ascended to be the leading payroll provider for the music, concert tour and live event industries. The company quickly expanded to manage the payment for models, union and non-union performers and crew working in advertising. Starting in 2009, TEAM grew in size and service offerings, acquiring business affairs entities in New York and Portland, Oregon and upon its acquisition of Talent Payment Services in Toronto, Canada's leading payroll provider for talent in advertising, TEAM became The TEAM Companies. Now with five offices throughout North America and key staff based in additional locations. The TEAM Companies offer the most comprehensive suite of business services and technologies that support the creation of content from ideation through the life of the finished asset.

Media Contacts for Comcast Technology Solutions: Comcast Technology Solutions Lynn Green, 720-413-4108, lynn_green@comcast.com

JLM Partners for Comcast Technology Solutions Jeremy Pemble, 206-930-7998, jeremy@jlmpartners.com, or Renee Burch, 425-220-1104, renee@jlmpartners.com

Media Contacts for The TEAMS Companies Mark Egmon, 312-982-0198, megmon@theteamcompanies.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-technology-solutions-and-the-team-companies-enable-marketers-to-streamline-creative-rights-management-into-centralized-platform-301337024.html

SOURCE Comcast Technology Solutions