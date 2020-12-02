Comcast Offers Equipment And Technology Resources To Small Businesses Hardest Hit By COVID-19 In Southern Arizona

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) - Get Report launched the second round of Comcast RISE, an initiative created to help strengthen and empower small businesses hard hit by COVID-19. The Comcast RISE program will help thousands of small businesses over the next three years. This phase of Comcast RISE opens eligibility to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses. They can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com.

"We created Comcast RISE to partner with small businesses and give them access to tools to help them survive the pandemic and thrive. As we've gone through the selection process, it's been so powerful to hear these business owners' stories and see the tangible ways that we can help grow their businesses and impact their communities," said Teresa Ward-Maupin, SVP for Digital and Customer Experience at Comcast Business. "I could not be more pleased to open this program to the entire BIPOC community and continue this positive momentum."

Comcast RISE consists of the following main components:

A technology resources program: This pillar provides state-of-the-art technical support from Comcast Business to help small businesses foster and elevate growth. Recipients will receive equipment and technology upgrades, including: Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for technology services.)

Business resources to help with curated content:Comcast has launched the Comcast RISE destination complete with aggregated small business news, tips, insights and more on the X1 platform. The destination is designed to help businesses grow by empowering them through education, inspiration and entertainment. Just say "Comcast RISE" into the X1 voice remote.

Grants: In early 2021, Comcast will be awarding grants of up to $10,000 each for U.S.-based small and diverse businesses that have been in operations for three to five years.

Comcast RISE is part of a larger $100 million Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative that Comcast launched this summer. In June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the development of a comprehensive, multiyear plan to allocate $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability.

Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to apply, for more information and the latest updates.

