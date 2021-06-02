Comcast Corporation Announces Preliminary Results Of 2021 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Comcast Corporation today announced the preliminary results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held this morning. Final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K within four business days.

Company Proposals

Election of Directors: Shareholders elected all nominees to Comcast's Board of Directors for one-year terms. Comcast's Board has 10 directors, nine of whom are independent, and is 50 percent diverse by gender, race or ethnicity, with 30 percent gender and 30 percent racial and ethnic diversity.

Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation:Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.

Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditors:Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2021.

Shareholder Proposal

To Conduct Independent Investigation and Report on Risks Posed by Failing to Prevent Sexual Harassment:Shareholders voted against this proposal.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

