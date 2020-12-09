Comcast Business Expands Service In Virginia

More Businesses in Bell Creek, Harrisonburg, Henrico, Richmond, Parts of Northern Virginia Now Have Access to Comcast's Advanced Network and Suite of Innovative Business Products and Services

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced it has completed construction in Virginia - expanding the company's advanced fiber-optic network to more than 2,800 additional businesses in Bell Creek, Harrisonburg, Henrico, Richmond and parts of Northern Virginia including Ashburn, Dulles, Leesburg, Lynchburg, Manassas, Sterling and Tyson's Corner.

These businesses now will have access to Comcast Business' suite of products and services that includes:

Business Dedicated Internet up to 100 Gigabits per second

Business Voice: providing office phone solutions for small, medium and large businesses

Business TV: offering businesses popular channels and shows their customers will want to watch

Comcast Business has invested nearly $100 million over the past five years to expand its network in Virginia.

"In an era where world-class broadband is more necessary than ever, we appreciate Comcast's continued commitment and investment - helping to bridge the digital divide that is impacting our students, businesses and residents," said Delegate Chris Runion, 25 th House District for Virginia.

"We are excited to be part of these communities and look forward to serving businesses of all sizes throughout Virginia," said Wolf Lewis, Senior Director of Enterprise for Comcast's Beltway Region. "Technology is a powerful driver of innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth, and Comcast is prepared to meet the technology needs of businesses throughout Virginia."

Comcast Business serves over 2 million business customers across the country, including Loudoun County, Prince William County and Reston in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, as well as Henrico County and Richmond in the Richmond metropolitan area.

For more information, businesses can visit business.comcast.com.

