Comcast Announces New Xfinity Offering To Help Educators Stay Connected This Fall

Today, Comcast announced a new Xfinity Internet offer for K-12 teachers and administrators as well as university faculty and staff aimed at helping connect America's educators as they prepare for the upcoming school year. Starting today, eligible faculty, staff and administrators in the Comcast footprint will receive a $150 Visa prepaid card, which is worth about two months of Internet service, when they sign up for an Xfinity package.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began this Spring, more than eight in 10 American parents said their children were learning remotely. This fall as the school year begins again, faculty and school administrators adapt to new communications and remote learning options, Internet connectivity has never been more vital for today's educators.

"With learning looking very different this year across the country, we want to help give our educators the connectivity they need to support America's youth during these unprecedented times," said Dana Strong, President, Xfinity Consumer Services, Comcast.

Eligible K-12 teachers and administrators and university faculty and staff can sign up for this offer at www.xfinity.com/teacher. There are no upfront fees and no installation costs. Within a few days of signing up they will receive a self-install kit, and then in just a few weeks later a $150 Visa prepaid card with a value of about two months of internet service. This offer is available to faculty, staff and administrators who live in households that are not already Xfinity customers, today through December 31 st.

This offering comes on the heels of the launch of the new "Internet Essentials Partnership Program", which is designed to help accelerate Internet adoption at a critical time, and Comcast's extension of two free months of Internet Essentials service to eligible low-income individuals that sign up through the end of the year. Further, the company is offering eligible university students who need connectivity and sign up for service by September 30 th a $150 Visa prepaid card.

