Comcast Advertising Appoints Tony Sanchez To Lead Customer Experience

Comcast Advertising, a division of Comcast, today announced that it has named Tony Sanchez VP, Customer Experience.

In his newly promoted position, Sanchez will oversee the division's customer experience strategy and associated programs, including the Net Promoter System for Comcast Advertising, which includes Effectv and FreeWheel. Additionally, Sanchez will partner with leaders across the organization to spearhead new and innovative solutions to continually drive best-in-class customer and employee experiences. Sanchez will be charged with building the process, foundation and strategy for how Comcast Advertising delivers and excels on behalf of its customers. He will partner closely with Comcast Corp.'s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion teams to bolster their efforts, which are fundamental to creating a great customer and employee experience.

He will now report to Sandy Gunn, senior vice president, human resources, for Comcast Advertising.

Said Gunn: "Delivering a simple, consistent and excellent customer experience has always been such a critical part of what we do. In his time at Comcast, Tony and his team have demonstrated a passion for the customer and employee experience and an unwavering commitment to making it the best it can be. We are delighted to have a smart, strategic and people-oriented leader like Tony leading this charge."

"Regardless of the industry sector, delivering superior customer experiences and customer relationships are critical to long-term business success, especially in today's times," Sanchez said. "I experienced this firsthand in my most recent role at Comcast and I am excited for the opportunity to find new ways of engaging with customers in the more complex business-to-business space in my new post."

Sanchez joined Comcast as VP of Operations for the Customer Experience Product team, the role he most recently held, in 2017. During this time, he played an instrumental leadership role in helping to launch the Xfinity Assistant, an always-on virtual assistant that provides personalized, guided help to customers. Usage of Xfinity Assistant continues to increase, up 445% YoY, as an easy, safe and contactless way to ask questions, troubleshoot and get help and support 24/7.

Prior to joining Comcast, Sanchez served in a number of leadership roles for organizations ranging from early-stage, privately held companies to non-profit organizations to large corporations.

Sanchez is a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as an officer in the Navy SEAL Teams. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering and also played Division I water polo during his time there.

Sanchez later attended Harvard Business School, where he earned a Master of Business Administration with a focus on marketing and finance.

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast Cable. As a global leader in media, technology and advertising, Comcast Advertising fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as between publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies and other industry players. Effectv, its advertising sales division, helps local, regional and national advertisers connect with their audiences on every screen by using advanced data to drive targeting and measurement of their campaigns. FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal - results for marketers. Comcast Cable, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) - Get Report. Visit www.comcastadvertising.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005160/en/