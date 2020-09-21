Combined Insurance Named Number One Military Friendly® Employer For Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a Chubb company, announced today that it has been named the nation's number one Military Friendly® Employer for 2021 by VIQTORY in the $1B - $5B revenue category.

This is the company's tenth consecutive year on the Top 10 employer list and seventh consecutive year in the Top 5. Combined Insurance held the number one spot in 2015, 2016 and reclaimed the top spot again in 2019 and 2020. With 2021's rating, Combined Insurance will have received five total number one designations by VIQTORY.

"We are honored to once again receive this prestigious award by VIQTORY," said Joe Vasquez, President, Combined Insurance. "Providing meaningful employment, along with the tools veterans need to be successful is a great source of pride for our organization. We are committed to continuing our support of our nation's veterans, military spouses and their family members through hiring, mentoring, training and community involvement."

Combined Insurance's key highlights in 2020 reinforce the company's commitment to the military community:

Hired more than 5,500 veterans, military spouses, and their family members since 2010

Donated to military veteran-focused nonprofit organizations—Luke's Wings and Heartland Alliance -Support Services for Veteran Families—through their 'Operation Veteran GiveBack' program

Served more than 500 service members and their families' dinner as part of the USO of Illinois No Dough Night, along with providing leadership to the USO with a Combined Executive's appointment to the USO Board

"Combined Insurance ranking number one, three years in row, is unprecedented. This has not been achieved by an employer prior," stated Darryl Williams, Director, Sales and Marketing at VIQTORY. "This is an absolute phenomenal achievement that not only demonstrates Combined's veteran programs and culture, but also the dedication to continue to improve, which justifies why Combined Insurance is number one for consecutive years."

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating companies. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young.

Combined Insurance will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine. The list of all the 2021 Military Friendly ® Employers can be found at MilitaryFriendly.com.

For more information about how Combined Insurance is working to support veterans and military spouses in fulfilling their career goals or to learn about our career opportunities, visit combinedinsurance.com/military.

