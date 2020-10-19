Combined Insurance Launches New Online Accident Product

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a Chubb company, announced today the launch of a new online accident insurance product for individuals and families. The new digital offering comes at a critical time when more people need access to extra insurance coverage, and the ability to shop and purchase in a virtual and safe at-home environment is more important than ever. The move is part of Combined's efforts to support customer needs with flexible purchasing and servicing options - offline, online and via mobile. The company will continue to offer people the ability to work with a local insurance agent as it has for nearly 100 years.

"Combined has shown its strength and viability as a company focused on helping people when they need it most. We recognize that today's consumers require digital options and are thrilled to now offer customers an online purchasing experience, starting with our accident product," said Joe Vasquez, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Global Accident and Health and President of Combined Insurance. "By offering affordable, high-value insurance online for today's common and costly accidents, we can align with broader Chubb digital efforts and help more people access the extra financial protection we all need."

Accidents happen to nearly everyone, in and out of the home. Recent statistics have shown that nearly 40 million physician office visits occur annually for unintentional injuries, along with 29 million emergency department visits. Accident insurance pays cash directly to the policyholder and pays regardless of having medical insurance. The money can be used as the insured chooses, from co-insurance and deductibles, to other personal expenses such as transportation, child care, groceries and more. The online product, Accident Champion, offers additional perks such as extra coverage with the sports package, rehabilitation and wellness benefits.

The new online Accident Champion product can be purchased at buy.combinedinsurance.com, along with exploring the benefits for individuals and family members.

The key benefits of this product are to further protect individuals and families from unexpected financial challenges caused by unforeseen accidents or injury. Additionally, Accident Champion:

Can be purchased online in less than ten minutes via mobile device or computer

Provides three plan levels, with monthly premiums starting under $10 for individual coverage

for individual coverage Provides coverage options for individual, individual plus spouse or children, and family

Offers direct cash benefits for common to more extreme accidents that occur in home, auto, sports and more

Benefits for an injury incurred during an organized sport pay 25% more (up to $1,000 )

) Benefits may be paid for injuries such as broken bones, concussions, burns, lacerations, and more; and include wellness and rehabilitation benefits

Additional accidental death and dismemberment benefit provides extra beneficiary support

Combined Insurance provides a full suite of supplemental health, disability, and life insurance products that are sold by insurance agents throughout the United States and Canada, for individuals, families and local businesses.

Combined has been in the supplemental insurance business for nearly 100 years and is backed by the world's largest publicly traded P&C insurance company and one of the largest commercial insurers in the U.S., Chubb.

About Combined InsuranceCombined Insurance Company of America ( Chicago, Ill.) is a leading provider of individual supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is ranked the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the over $1B revenue category for 2019 by VIQTORY. This is the company's eighth consecutive year on the top 10 list and fifth consecutive year in the top 5—Combined Insurance was previously named the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the nation for 2015 and 2016. For more information, please visit combinedinsurance.com.

About ChubbChubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (CB) - Get Report and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

The Accident Champion policy is available for individuals or families. This is an accident only policy and does not provide benefits for loss due to sickness. The information provided by this document is only a brief description. See the actual policy for complete details of the policy plans, features, benefits, options, rates, definitions, limitations, and exclusions. Products vary by state and are subject to availability and qualifications. This product is issued by Combined Insurance Company of America ( Chicago, IL) in all states, except New York. In New York, life, accident & sickness and disability insurance policies are issued by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York ( Latham, NY). Combined Insurance Company of America ( Chicago, IL) is not licensed and does not solicit business in New York.

