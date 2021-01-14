Columbus McKinnon Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call And Webcast

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of motion control products, technologies, automated systems and services for material handling, announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results...

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of motion control products, technologies, automated systems and services for material handling, announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results before the markets open on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call

Thursday, January 28, 202110:00 a.m. Eastern TimePhone: 201-493-6780Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: investors.columbusmckinnon.com

An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day of the call through Thursday, February 4, 2021. To listen to the audio replay, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13714791. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at investors.columbusmckinnon.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies and automated systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail work stations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at columbusmckinnon.com.

