Columbus Defense Attorney Brad Koffel Named To Best Lawyers 2021

Criminal Defense Attorney Brad Koffel, Managing Partner at the Columbus-based law firm of Koffel Brininger Nesbitt, has been selected for inclusion to The Best Lawyers in America® 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For many practicing attorneys, being named to The Best Lawyers in America® once is a career achievement. Given that the prestigious listing recognizes just 1% of all U.S. lawyers, being named to Best Lawyers year after year speaks volumes about an attorney's stature among the top.

For Attorney Brad Koffel, Managing Partner at the Columbus-based criminal defense law firm of Koffel | Brininger | Nesbitt, that's precisely the case. Recognized by Best Lawyers for his practice every year since 2008 , Koffel has once again been included in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Proven Attorneys Respected By Their PeersEstablished in 1983 , The Best Lawyers in America has become one of the country's most trusted attorney rating services. With a selection process based entirely on peer review, Best Lawyers solicits nominations, feedback, and votes from leading lawyers across the U.S., and vets candidates thoroughly via editorial staff research, to curate its yearly listings.

Because it's designed to elicit the opinions of attorneys who've been previously recognized and have seen nominees' work in person, Best Lawyers' selection process is renowned for its meaningful results. Attorneys who make the final cut have amassed a proven record of success in their practice areas, and have garnered the respect and esteem of their colleagues, clients, and communities in the process.

Attorney Brad Koffel's 14 th consecutive year of inclusion in The Best Lawyers of America is a testament a successful career spent advocating for men, women, and youth who've faced life-altering allegations that threatened their freedoms and futures.

Over the course of his nearly 30-year career, Koffel has successfully represented thousands of clients facing charges ranging from DUI and drug crimes to serious felony offenses - all while building Koffel | Brininger | Nesbitt into one of Ohio's largest 100% privately retained firms.

Today, Koffel is known for his skill and extensive experience in challenging cases, and for his personal approach to guiding clients through difficult and daunting experiences. In addition to managing KBN and representing clients in matters of criminal defense, Title IX hearings, and professional licensing matters, Koffel is routinely featured as a speaker at CLE Seminars and by various media outlets. He is the host of a weekly radio show - "For the Defense" - on 610 WTVN. Visit www.koffellaw.com to learn more.

