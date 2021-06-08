ColumbiaSoft's Document Locator Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

Independent audit validates Document Locator as a trusted document control system, which is essential for information that is regulated or of critical importance.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColumbiaSoft, a leading document control software company, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. The audit, conducted by Control Logics, confirms that ColumbiaSoft's practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality.

"Companies are looking closely at the integrity of their technology supply chain as concerns over security grow," said Scott Zieg, head of ColumbiaSoft's compliance initiatives. "SOC 2 compliance is widely considered the leading benchmark of trust among providers of hosted services. Our successful completion of SOC 2 certification is a clear indication of ColumbiaSoft's commitment to the security and integrity of our solutions, giving our customers the greatest confidence that their information is properly handled."

ColumbiaSoft's SOC 2 report verifies that internal controls are in place that have been designed and implemented to meet the high standards of a SOC 2 service provider as set by the American Institute of CPA's (AICPA). This independent validation is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries and in businesses where information control and security are critically important.

Businesses turn to Document Locator to consistently manage information and procedures essential for quality and compliance. Specialized document control functions, including versioning, security, workflow, audit logging, and reporting, empower quality managers and document control professionals to advance their own compliance with programs for ISO, FDA, HIPAA, and more.

