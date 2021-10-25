Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Andrew Burns As VP, Investor Relations And Strategic Planning

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the promotion of Andrew Burns to Vice President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations.

Mr. Burns has been at Columbia Sportswear Company for more than three years leading the Investor Relations program. In his new role, he will take on leading strategic planning and initiative management in addition to his responsibilities for Investor Relations.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to have Andrew take on an expanded role," said Jim Swanson, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. "His leadership, enterprise mindset and collaborative team-oriented approach position him for continued success."

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company connects active people with their passions through its portfolio of well-known brands, making it a global leader in outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Company's brands are sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hard Wear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the Company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated results, profitability and growth. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the company, including reports on Form 8-K.

