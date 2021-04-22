Columbia Property Trust Releases 2020 Environmental, Social, And Governance Report

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) - Get Report has released its 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report.

The report highlights Columbia's ESG priorities, initiatives, and targets, including its commitment to an ambitious goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The report also provides environmental data for the company's owned and managed properties and details how Columbia cared for people during a difficult and unprecedented year, as well as its pledge to continue increasing the company's positive impacts, both immediate and far-reaching, on its stakeholders, the environment, and the communities in which it operates.

"At Columbia, we understand the importance of acting with awareness and transparency, not only regarding our financial and operational actions, but also our efforts to address the risks of climate change, to serve our stakeholders responsibly, and to advance social justice," said Nelson Mills, CEO of Columbia. "We are proud to share our 2020 ESG Report, which conveys our progress to date and the roadmap we have established to drive our company's responsible and sustainable future growth."

Columbia has prepared its 2020 ESG Report in alignment with the climate disclosure standards of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), in addition to providing reference of alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

Columbia's 2020 ESG Report is available on the company's website at www.columbia.reit/responsibility.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (CXP) - Get Report creates storied properties for legendary companies in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased office portfolio of 15 properties that contain more than six million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody's and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

