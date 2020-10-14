Columbia Naturals Increases CBD Potency In Its Topical Lotions

Adds UPC barcodes to labels to provide for convenient transactions in retail stores

QUINCY, Wash., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Naturals has recently increased CBD potency in its CBD topical lotions by 60% from 75 mg per ounce to 120 mg per ounce.

Columbia Naturals is part of Columbia Basin Hemp, LLC., which is a vertically integrated, family-owned-and-operated producer of high-quality hemp plants and CBD (cannabidiol) products in Washington State.

Columbia Naturals CBD topicals have been receiving quite a bit of interest from retail stores in Central Washington, and as a result, Columbia Naturals recently added UPC Barcodes to its labels for ease of transactions in retail stores and/or retail chains.

Columbia Naturals all-natural CBD topicals are handmade with some of the finest-quality ingredients in the Pacific Northwest. Columbia Naturals' CBD lotions are infused with Columbia Basin Hemp's pure CBD isolate and can be applied directly to the skin. CBD topicals have many potential benefits including reducing pain and inflammation, soothing skin problems, and helping to heal wounds.

With its focus on handmade, all-natural CBD topicals, Columbia Naturals produces the following premium formulation lotions:

Farmer's Helper : This blend is formulated to ease worn muscles, regardless of your lifestyle. From long hours in the office, to long days in the field, this icy hot blend will help ease the tensions and aches that just will not go away.

Lavender Breeze : This delicately balanced lavender gel gives the feeling of calming relaxation along with skin softening and soothing properties. It is a fast-absorbing, never sticky, light moisturizer with a cool finish.

River Plunge : This blend is reminiscent of taking the first plunge in the Columbia River on an early summers' day, when it is still the temperature of the snow melt running off the Cascade Mountains. This chilling gel will last for hours thanks to the menthol crystals, peppermint, eucalyptus, spearmint essential oils.

The above mentioned products come in 4 oz (now with 480 mg CBD) and 6 oz (now with 720 mg CBD) sizes.

As farmers, we ( Columbia Basin Hemp / Columbia Naturals) produce our hemp sustainably, as we strongly believe it is our duty to be stewards of the land and use sustainable practices to grow our hemp and other crops.

For more information, please contact Katie Karstetter at Columbia Naturals at 509-720-7416 or 256718@email4pr.com.

