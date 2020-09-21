Columbia Care's second adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Chicagoland area. (Photo: Business Wire)

Columbia Care, Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") today announced the soft opening of its second adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Chicagoland area with its grand opening set for Friday, October 2.

Columbia Care, Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") today announced the soft opening of its second adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Chicagoland area with its grand opening set for Friday, October 2. The new dispensary is located at 133 Roosevelt Road, Villa Park, IL 60181.

Columbia Care Villa Park offers a full suite of products including flower, edibles, vaporization cartridges and more, with the option for express pickup. The dispensary will be supported by the Company's 32,000 sqft. cultivation and manufacturing facility in Aurora, currently at full bloom capacity and producing flower with THC levels as high as 37%.

"We are excited to expand our industry-leading services to more customers in Illinois by opening in Villa Park," said Andrew Bayly, Illinois Market Director at Columbia Care. "We had our first sale at 11:15 a.m. this morning. As a team, we look forward to further building our relationships and providing greater access to premium cannabis products in the local community."

Columbia Care has been in the Chicagoland area since 2016, with adult-use sales beginning in January 2020 at Columbia Care Jefferson Park. The Villa Park dispensary will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Customers will also have access to the Columbia National Credit Card, the first and only legal credit card for cannabis purchases, to facilitate seamless ordering and cashless transactions.

For more information on Columbia Care Villa Park and current product offerings, please visit https://col-care.com/location/villapark/.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 99 facilities 1 including 76 dispensaries and 23 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to the expansion of its Illinois cultivation yield, which although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, as well as other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Columbia Care's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2020, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

1 Pro forma facilities either open or under development; includes facilities where Columbia Care provides consultative services pursuant to the terms of a management services arrangement

