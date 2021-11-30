Columbia Care Celebrates Inclusion In MSCI Canada Small Cap Index

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced that MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, has added Columbia Care to the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index, as of market close on November 30. Columbia Care is the first and only U.S.-based cannabis company to be added to a major benchmarking index.

"This is a landmark achievement for Columbia Care and the cannabis industry that opens the door for the global institutional investment community to gain exposure in a meaningful and established way. Our inclusion in MSCI index benchmarks is a testament to the quality, good governance and growth trajectory of Columbia Care, as well as our commitment to drive shareholder value," said Nicholas Vita, Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Care. "We appreciate the credibility and visibility that accompany inclusion in an MSCI index. We are grateful to the NEO Exchange for their support since we began trading as 'CCHW' in April 2019, and are proud to be partnered with this senior exchange that enabled such a groundbreaking achievement."

The MSCI Canada Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Canada market. With 196 constituents, the index covers approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Canada. Columbia Care was deemed eligible and selected for inclusion within the MSCI Global Equity Indexes based upon a rigorous methodology that considers a number of factors, including liquidity, governance, momentum and market capitalization. MSCI estimates more than $16 trillion in assets under management are benchmarked to MSCI indexes.

In May 2021, NEO announced that MSCI recognized the NEO Exchange as an eligible market for inclusion in MSCI Indexes under the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes Methodology.

About Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

