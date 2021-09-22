Colruyt Group To Optimize Business Operations And Customer Experience With New Cloud-Managed Networking Solution From Extreme Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif. and READING, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced that it is deploying an advanced, cloud-based network to connect all supermarket retail stores, warehouses, and corporate offices for the Colruyt Group, one of the largest retail companies in Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and India. The implementation will enable Colruyt to create a more reliable, efficient, and modern mobile experience for its customers and employees. The company will also leverage insights and analytics from ExtremeCloud™ IQ, a cloud management solution, to optimize its business operations and manage its entire network through a single dashboard.

Colruyt Group operates more than 600 stores and supplies food and other goods to over 580 independent shops in Western Europe. It also has a significant eCommerce presence across Europe. The company's subsidiaries include more than 40 consumer and business brands, such as OKay, Bio-Planet, DATS 24, DreamLand, and DreamBaby.

As a result of its impressive business growth, Colruyt began facing a network capacity crunch. Its previous networking infrastructure was not equipped to support the rise of connected devices, the physical expansion of the business, nor did it offer valuable usage insights and location services within shops to help inform sales strategies. In response, Colruyt selected Extreme to migrate to a more resilient, robust, and reliable cloud-managed network to help it both handle the increased capacity and create more operational visibility and intelligence. Powered by ExtremeCloud IQ, the new network will offer seamless wireless connectivity for both employees and customers, helping to enhance the overall user experience.

Colruyt will benefit from:

Seamless and Reliable Connectivity: With more than 10,000 ExtremeWireless™ Wi-Fi 6 access points, Colruyt will achieve a seamless mobile experience across its shops, offices, and warehouses for every user, from shop employees with handheld devices to customers with smartphones.

With more than 10,000 ExtremeWireless™ Wi-Fi 6 access points, Colruyt will achieve a seamless mobile experience across its shops, offices, and warehouses for every user, from shop employees with handheld devices to customers with smartphones. Unrivaled Network Insights : The ExtremeCloud IQ unified management platform will supply insights and analytics into the usage of Colruyt's wireless networks. This enables the company to evaluate how to improve and optimize both operations and the customer experience, whether this is the technology deployed in the warehouses or within its stores.

: The ExtremeCloud IQ unified management platform will supply insights and analytics into the usage of Colruyt's wireless networks. This enables the company to evaluate how to improve and optimize both operations and the customer experience, whether this is the technology deployed in the warehouses or within its stores. Smart and Proactive Troubleshooting: ExtremeCloud IQ Co-Pilot, an AI and ML-powered subscription level within ExtremeCloud IQ, will enable Colruyt to proactively detect network anomalies, suggest potential solutions, and pre-emptively address minor issues, helping to avoid major outages and guarantee the best, most reliable user experience.

ExtremeCloud IQ Co-Pilot, an AI and ML-powered subscription level within ExtremeCloud IQ, will enable Colruyt to proactively detect network anomalies, suggest potential solutions, and pre-emptively address minor issues, helping to avoid major outages and guarantee the best, most reliable user experience. Comprehensive Technical, Strategic, and Financial Support: Colruyt will advance the deployment, management, and development of its network thanks to Extreme Premier Services, a personal team of external network experts, and ExtremeWorks Advanced Hardware Replacement Service, which provides 24/7/365 hardware support. It will also benefit from the Four Wall Premier Support Agreement which offers advanced hardware and software support across all network and data center maintenance, as well as full financial flexibility and scalability through Extreme Capital Solutions.

Executive Perspectives Markus Nispel, VP International Markets - Office of the CTO, Extreme Networks"The retail industry is in a constant state of innovation and transition and that's been even more prevalent throughout the pandemic. Success in retail is often predicated on premium customer experiences and continuous operational advancements. We're proud Colruyt has chosen Extreme to help drive this transformation and believe the combination of our ExtremeCloud IQ platform and Wi-Fi access points will provide the agility, security, and insights needed to help them create unique customer experiences and make impactful and transformational business decisions."

Wim Pletinckx, Head of IT Infrastructure, Colruyt Group "We have been making use of Extreme's technology for many years. The intuitive cloud platform will support our experts in managing our wireless environment and provide a stable and performant wireless solution for our business."

