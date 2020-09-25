Color Star Technology To Add Interactive Live Streaming Feature To Its "Color World" App On October 15, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", or "Color Star"), a company engaged in the businesses of providing online and offline paid knowledge services for the media, entertainment and culture industries globally, today announced that it will upgrade its Color World App with interactive live video streaming feature on October 15, 2020.

"We are excited about the upcoming upgrade which adds interactive live streaming feature (the "New Feature") to our highly popular Color World App which has gained tens and thousands of users following the official launch of its Chinese version on September 10, 2020. With the New Feature, we plan to sponsor more interactive live events, such as, virtual celebrity-fan meetings, interactive training courses, and live concerts, among others. As we are committed to providing best in class user experiences for our live events, we are also accelerating the development of Augmented Reality ("AR") features for the Color World App," said Luke Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Color Star.

"As we are constantly bringing more musicians, actors, and artists to our platform which in return attracts more fans, followers, and paid users to our platform, the New Feature is poised to take our user engagement to another level going forward," concluded Mr. Lu.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) offers online and offline paid knowledge services for media, entertainment and culture industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

