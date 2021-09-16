Color Me Happy: Moms Turn To Color To Improve Baby's Mood, Demeanor And Development

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey of moms reveals there might be more to purchasing baby cribs and onesies than function. Research fielded by online retailer, Zulily, shows new moms are using color in the nursery and across other baby essentials to positively influence their child's development and relationship with the natural world as their baby grows.

The need for comfort and calm has increased over the past year, with the majority of new moms (59%) reporting they wake up at least threetimes each night - largely to care for their children. A similar survey conducted last year showed that just 16% of moms woke up as many times. Recent studies suggest the pandemic may be to blame, as women - and moms in particular - are experiencing more stress compared to this time last year. Now more than ever, tones and textures play an important role in creating an environment that is more conducive to sleep and soothing for both mom and their little ones, even during daytime hours.

The new research gives more insight into what moms are shopping for when it comes to life at home with a new baby, and why:

Color Me Happy: The majority of new moms (68%) believe the colors they surround their kids with affect their baby's mood and development. In addition, the vast majority of moms (80%) say it's at least somewhat important to follow a "color scheme" for their baby (how they dress them, design the nursery, etc.). More than half of moms (65%) also say that as their child grows, they will look to introduce them to other colors to achieve different psychological effects.

Positive Touch & Feelz: Décor can be extremely important in influencing the way babies see, experience, and interact with the world around them, as 60% of new moms say that incorporating natural elements into their baby's life will help them have a more positive relationship with nature as they grow. According to 71% of new moms, elements of nature, like woven or wood accents and earth tones, also make them feel calmer at home.

Methodologies:Zulily surveyed 1,000 U.S. based new or expectant moms, ages 18+. The survey was fielded in July 2021. The survey was conducted online through Pollfish Surveys (complete methodology can be found here) in July 2021.

