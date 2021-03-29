Coloplast Awarded Ostomy Products Contract With Vizient

Press release, 29 March, 2021 Coloplast, a global medical device company and market leader in intimate healthcare, has been awarded a contract for ostomy products with Vizient, Inc .

Coloplast, a global medical device company and market leader in intimate healthcare, has been awarded a contract for ostomy products with Vizient, Inc ., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the US.

"I am excited about the agreement with Vizient and the potential it holds for our company, for Vizient members and for the many people living with an ostomy in the US. This agreement will strengthen our presence across hospitals and other healthcare organizations and enable us to provide our products and services to more and more users in the US," says President & CEO of Coloplast, Kristian Villumsen.

The new agreement allows Vizient members access with contracted pricing to Coloplast's full portfolio of ostomy products, including ostomy pouches and supporting products.

"We are delighted that Vizient has added us to their Ostomy Products portfolio. Vizient helps their members deliver high-value care to improve patient outcomes, and as a global market leader in intimate healthcare, we look forward to supporting that mission," says Senior Vice President Manu Varma, Chronic Care North America, Coloplast.

The agreement is effective beginning July 1, 2021. As part of the contract, SenSura® Mio Baby & Kids, products developed by Coloplast for neonates, children and teenagers, will be included in Vizient's Preferred Pediatric Program.

Vizient serves more than half of the healthcare organizations across the country - from large integrated delivery networks and academic medical centers to community hospitals, children's hospitals and non-acute care providers.

About Coloplast ostomy productsColoplast's range of innovative ostomy products is designed to reduce leakage and maintain healthy skin. With the SenSura® Mio portfolio and BodyFit Technology, Coloplast has taken fit, flexibility, and comfort to a new level, creating a portfolio of innovative ostomy solutions that reduce the burden of leakage and enable users to live the life they want to lead.

In addition to product solutions, Coloplast has developed Coloplast® Care, the only manufacturer-provided patient support program with better patient outcomes supported by peer-reviewed data. Coloplast Care provides ostomy users access to product and lifestyle education and tools for self-assessment and individualized support from Care Advisors. Coloplast Care provides reliable information so ostomy users can better manage their care and experience a full life.

About ColoplastDanish medical device company, Coloplast, develops products and services designed to make life easier for people with intimate health conditions. Coloplast listens to end-users to better understand their needs and responds by bringing the best ideas to market in the form of medical devices and service solutions.Learn more on www.coloplast.us/about-coloplast

Global press contactDennis Kaysen, Senior Director, Corporate Communications+45 4911 2608 dkdk@coloplast.com

Ellen Bjurgert, Vice President, Investor Relations+45 49 11 33 76 dkebj@coloplast.com

