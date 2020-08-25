Colony Capital To Present At The 2020 Infrastructure Investor Tokyo Summit

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) - Get Report announced today that Marc Ganzi, CEO of Colony Capital, Inc., and Jon Mauck, Managing Director of Digital Colony, Colony's digital infrastructure investment platform, will present and participate in a panel discussion on investing in digital infrastructure at the Infrastructure Investor Tokyo Summit beginning Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at 14:10 Tokyo Time.

Participation is scheduled as follows:

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Jon Mauck, Managing Director, Digital Colony, will participate in the panel discussion Investing in the Digital Infrastructure - a winning sector in uncertain times? at 14:10 Tokyo time.

Friday, September 11, 2020

Marc Ganzi, CEO - Colony Capital will deliver the Keynote presentation Supporting Future Networks: Convergence in Digital Infrastructure at 09:00 Tokyo time.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) - Get Report is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

