Colony Capital Announces Partial Sale Of Tolka Irish Asset Portfolio

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) - Get Report ("Colony" or the "Company") today announced the monetization of additional Other Equity and Debt ("OED") portfolio holdings. The Company sold its 74% controlling interest in two high-quality office properties located in Dublin's city center for total gross proceeds of $351 million (€292 million) to Blackstone Property Partners Europe Holdings S.à.r.l.

The sale of the Company's interests in Burlington Plaza, a 238K square foot office complex located in central Dublin, and The Three Building, a 157K square foot office property located in the South Docks, generated $102 million in net equity proceeds to Colony. These interests were held in the Company's 'Tolka Irish NPL Portfolio' within OED, which will continue to own several Irish assets on a debt-free basis subsequent to the transaction, which was consummated in-line with carrying values for the assets.

Gross and net proceed figures reflect Euro/USD foreign exchange pricing as of April 15, 2021.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) - Get Report is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $52 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including $30 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 17 locations in 12 countries. For more information on Colony Capital visit www.clny.com.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

