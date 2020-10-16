Colombia Works To Attract More Buyers Of BPO Services

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual Matchmaking Forum for the BPO sector will take place on October 27 and 28. This event is jointly organized by ProColombia and BPRO—the Colombian Association of BPO—as part of the Customer Experience (CX) Summit. Nearly 40 Colombian exporters are expected to connect with 20 buyers from more than 10 countries.

In order to position itself as a regional BPO hub, Colombia is working to attract more international buyers in the Virtual Matchmaking Forum for the BPO sector, which is organized by ProColombia together with BPRO, the Colombian Association of BPO, as part of the Customer Experience (CX) Summit—the leading event in the region for understanding and analyzing the evolution of businesses and their relationships with customers, as well as creating disruptive change through innovation, digital transformation, talent management, and artificial intelligence.

After 16 in-person editions, this will be the first virtual version and will include several different innovative and technological elements. Nearly 40 Colombian BPO exporters are expected to connect with 20 buyers from the United States, Argentina, the Caribbean, Spain, Mexico, the Northern Triangle, Chile, Ecuador, and Costa Rica. This business event is aimed at CEOs, managers, and sales directors of contact center companies and BPOs.

"The BPO sector is a key part of Colombia's economic reactivation, boosting job creation and service exports. This increase is due to attributes found in the portfolio of Colombian companies, which stand out for their quality, talent, agility, and competitiveness. With this matchmaking forum, we aim to position Colombia as the provider of choice for service outsourcing businesses," stated Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

For more information and to register, you can visit the following link: https://www.rnbpro2020.com/es/bpro2020. Registration will be open until October 16.

According to BPRO, this sector has created 583,000 direct jobs and is expected to have created around 20,000 new jobs by the end of 2020. Moreover, business owners reported to ProColombia that they exported over US $140 million in 2019; as of September 2020, the industry has exported US $178.2 million.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colombia-works-to-attract-more-buyers-of-bpo-services-301154050.html

SOURCE ProColombia