Colombia: Cross Border Tech Innovation And Ecosystem Building

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia continue its nearshoring virtual tour with a new stop, San Francisco, CA. The Organization Latin San Francisco, is coordinating an exclusive conversation on Colombian Tech and Colombian Silicon Valley success stories with former Vice President and current Colombian Ambassador to the United States Francisco Santos and the President of ProColombia Mrs. Flavia Santoro.

" Colombia is a hot spot for innovation, and it's only getting hotter. With a resilient economy, creative talent and the backing of the government, Colombia offers entrepreneurs, tech companies and venture capital firms a vibrant ecosystem for growing their business , " said Francisco Santos, Ambassador of Colombia to the United States.

Colombia has secured its spot on the global map as a top emerging tech destination. From the World Economic Forum choosing Medellin as its Spanish language HQ for the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to a total of $1.09 billion in venture capital investments across 36 deals last year, according to LAVCA, Colombia is at the forefront of machine learning, fintech, e-commerce and logistics as well as a great location for nearshoring.

" Thanks to its advances in competitiveness, economic environment, innovation and level of risk, Colombia is projected as one of the countries in the region with the greatest potential for attracting Venture capital funds. The development of the Venture Capital fund industry in Colombia, coupled with a government that is committed to strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem, has allowed our country to climb in the ranking of the Latin American Private Equity & Venture Capital Association ," stated Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia.

The Event coordinated with Global San Francisco will also have a guest appearance from Ricardo Garcia-Amaya founder of VOIQ and Top US Latinx Tech Leader.

" At LatinSF we help our San Francisco tax paying companies and VC Funds find opportunities in Latin America. In the past 18 months, I've been asked time and time again, what are the latest Colombian startups that we should have on our radar? We want to invest in the next Rappi ," said Jolynn Vallejo, Director of LatinSF.

This virtual nearshoring tour will continue in other key states around the US including New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida.

Other major Colombian investment events are happening, the sixth version of the Colombia Investment Summit this year, 7-9 October, will be virtual and is expected to attract between 1,200 and 1,500 attendees. More than 550 investors—coming from markets in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and North America—will participate in over 1,000 business meetings.

