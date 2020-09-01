Cologix Completes Acquisition Of VXchnge Data Center In Minneapolis

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced the completion of its of vXchnge's 16,000 square foot data center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The facility, now renamed MIN4, is located in the 511 building along with Cologix's three other data centers.

"This acquisition expands Cologix's capacity in the most connected building in Minnesota," said Laura Ortman, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Cologix. "We are delighted to welcome new employees and customers, who now can access our robust ecosystem of networks, clouds and partners through the Cologix Platform. Additionally, the added capacity helps us to meet the demand of our current and future customers as they grow and build out their IT infrastructures at the digital edge."

Demand for data center space in the Twin Cities is high and the acquisition strengthens Cologix's market position with more space, power and connectivity to support digital transformations in the region.

Key Highlights:

Cologix now offers more than 60,000 total square feet of data center space in the 511 building, Minneapolis' carrier hotel and the most connected building in Minnesota .

carrier hotel and the most connected building in . Known as the gateway to "Northern Route" to Seattle , the 511 building is the city's major interconnection hub for the upper Midwest, which is home to the primary carrier hotel.

, the 511 building is the city's major interconnection hub for the upper Midwest, which is home to the primary carrier hotel. Cologix Minneapolis data centers offer ultra-low latency access to cloud onramps with AWS via Amazon Web Services ® Direct Connect and Microsoft ® Azure ExpressRoute, plus neutral access to 75+ unique networks in Cologix's Meet-Me-Room and the Midwest Internet Cooperative Exchange (MICE).

Customers can connect to Cologix robust ecosystem to build and grow their businesses quickly. With Cologix Access Marketplace 3.0, our automated connectivity solution now offers a virtual marketplace to reach ecosystem members quickly in addition to flexible provisioning on-demand, in minutes.

According to CBRE's U.S. Data Center Trends Report, the Minneapolis data center market saw 3.6 megawatts of net absorption in 2019 and ranked 12th busiest leasing market for data center space. i

