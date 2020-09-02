Collins Aerospace Eliminates The Need For Touching Airport Kiosks With New Mobile Phone Check-in And Baggage Drop Offering

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace Systems, a Raytheon Technologies business (RTX) - Get Report, is eliminating the need to physically touch kiosk screens during airport check-in and baggage drops. The company's new Kiosk Connect solution provides the first full, end-to-end, contactless airport journey — a high demand as passengers return to travel.

By simply scanning a QR code with their mobile device, passengers can quickly connect to a common use kiosk using either the airport's public Wi-Fi or the kiosk's built-in Wi-Fi, with no requirement to download any apps. From there, users complete the check-in process on their phones and produce boarding passes and bag tags without ever touching the kiosk screen.

"When combined with our secure biometric solutions and self-service airport products, this new feature enables travelers to experience a contactless airport journey all the way from check-in to boarding," said LeAnn Ridgeway, vice president and general manager, Information Management Services for Collins Aerospace. "As we work to help the aviation industry rebuild passenger confidence in flying, it's incredibly important to us to provide solutions to improve safety and which are easy to use."

Collins Aerospace's ARINC SelfPass ™ system is able to complete a passenger's contactless journey through the use of a single token ID driven by secure biometrics. SelfPass can be applied to multiple points in the process, including check-in, immigration and security, lounge access and boarding. Each step can be completed in a matter of seconds with no need to present traditional boarding and identification documents. Air travelers simply step up to the camera for a facial match against the biometrics database then proceed.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) - Get Report, is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

