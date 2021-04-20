Colling Media Claims Ranking Arizona's No. 1 Advertising Agency

PHOENIX, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, Phoenix-based advertising and marketing firm Colling Media receives the top award for ad agencies with staff between 16-34.

PHOENIX, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, Phoenix-based advertising and marketing firm Colling Media receives the top award for ad agencies with staff between 16-34. The agency, celebrating its 12th year, finished first in the Best of Arizona Business edition in 2016. Colling Media also ranked in the top 5 for Social Media Marketing and Internet Marketing for 2021.

"To be ranked so highly in a competitive industry that is constantly changing is a testament to the team - or rather, family - we have here. Everyone working together, living by our core values, and pushing each other to do more to serve our clients, makes this an incredible place to work. It is great to see people outside our organization recognize that", stated Doug Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer.

Published by AZ Big Media, the 2021 Ranking Arizona results are the state's largest business opinion poll annually ranking companies based on those with whom voters want to do business. Achieving Ranking Arizona's top advertising agency solidifies Colling Media as an industry leader in marketing and advertising.

About Colling MediaBased in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO.

