Colliers Rebrands Subsidiary To Colliers Engineering & Design

TORONTO AND RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced the rebranding of its subsidiary, Maser Consulting, to Colliers Engineering & Design to better align with its highly-recognized global brand and platform.

Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Founded in 1984, Colliers Engineering & Design employs more than 1,000 professionals operating from 36 offices throughout the United States and is led by an experienced leadership team who holds a significant equity in the business under Colliers' unique partnership philosophy.

"Colliers Engineering & Design offers an essential, highly valued and recurring service within our Outsourcing & Advisory segment. Expanding our expertise, market knowledge and service capabilities in existing and new markets will allow us to continue exceeding client expectations in the years to come," said Elias Mulamoottil, Head, Strategic Investments | Global of Colliers.

"Whether our client is a real estate owner, institution, government agency, contractor or consultant, our experienced professionals pride themselves on providing creative, customized and collaborative solutions to maximize the potential of client's projects," said Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO, Colliers Engineering & Design. "Moving forward, we are excited to leverage Colliers' well-known and respected global platform, relationships and resources to assist our clients to fully optimize their opportunities and aspirations."

"We are proud to be transitioning our longtime brand to Colliers," said Richard Maser, Colliers Engineering & Design, Chairman. "As an essential part of the Colliers global service offering, our team shares its enterprising culture, partnership philosophy, decentralized management style and access to capital, which has already allowed us to accelerate our growth."

About Colliers Engineering & DesignColliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with 36 offices throughout the United States, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of services including civil/site, transportation, geospatial/survey, infrastructure, governmental, geotechnical/environmental, telecommunications and utilities. We employ over 1,000 talented professionals who utilize the most advanced technologies to deliver customized solutions for our clients. Learn more at http://colliersengineering.com/.

About ColliersColliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

