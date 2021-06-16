Collibra Recognizes Accenture, Bank Of America, Datashift, Freddie Mac And Lockheed Martin In 2021 Excellence Awards

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the winners of the 2021 Collibra Excellence Awards, recognizing teams and individuals at Accenture, Bank of America, Datashift, Freddie Mac and...

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the winners of the 2021 Collibra Excellence Awards, recognizing teams and individuals at Accenture, Bank of America, Datashift, Freddie Mac and Lockheed Martin for their innovative use of Collibra. Presented during Data Citizens '21 , the awards honor data leaders who are helping their organizations unlock the value of data by collaborating with Collibra and demonstrating meaningful, measurable results.

"While our customers are navigating a wide-range of complex data challenges, the unifying thread for all data citizens is our mission to enable access to trusted data in order to encourage collaboration, exchange information, and make data-driven decisions," said Madan Gadde, chief customer officer for Collibra. "It is an honor to celebrate the positive business impact these teams, leaders and partners have made on their organizations as they drive forward innovation powered by data."

The 2021 Collibra Excellence Award Winners

Freddie Mac: Data Program of the YearFreddie Mac was recognized for successfully embarking on a transformation of the organization's multi-layered data ecosystem into a cohesive, agile, highly-scalable and cost-effective data program. The company selected and implemented Collibra to centralize its data strategy, and has subsequently onboarded a consolidated business glossary, configured and ingested data dictionaries, established Collibra Data Governance Center as the standard tool for data governance and metadata, and created the Collibra Operational Group at Freddie Mac to promote Collibra as the enterprise tool for data governance. By centralizing the business glossary and data related processes, the organization has reduced the data analysis time for new projects by more than 50%, increased speed to market, improved collaboration between business teams and IT, and advanced overall understanding of data across the organization. Honorable mention: ASML

Jacklyn Osborne, Bank of America: Data Citizen of the YearJacklyn Osborne, managing director and risk & finance technology executive at Bank of America, was recognized for her and her team's efforts to design and implement a best-in-class data management program that ensures regulatory compliance, supports operational efficiency, and facilitates digital transformation at Bank of America. In her role, Jacklyn is focused on creating a unified metadata platform in order to reduce costs, simplifying processes for data consumers, and improving data quality for key insights and regulatory obligations. By partnering with Collibra, Jacklyn has streamlined business processes and broken down silos to support data democratization. Honorable mention: Pierre W. Delville, chief data officer, Euroclear

Michael Kuzma, Lockheed Martin: Collibra Ranger of the Year Michael Kuzma, senior data engineer at Lockheed Martin, was recognized as the top Collibra Ranger in the Collibra Ranger Program. The Collibra Ranger Program is a training and evaluation program that delivers one of the most comprehensive data certifications available today. As both a technical expert and skilled communicator, Michael has had a key role in driving adoption at Lockheed Martin by leading workflow development, architecting solutions for business areas and functional organizations, and spearheading efforts to introduce Collibra Data Quality.

Accenture: Partner of the YearAccenture was recognized for its commitment to joint customer success, dedication to the partnership through the development of new tools and solutions to automate data governance, and its drive to foster understanding of Collibra across the enterprise. A Collibra partner for over eight years, Accenture currently has active engagements with Collibra across Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Americas across numerous industries including financial services and consumer goods.

Datashift: Customer Impact Partner of the YearDatashift was recognized for supporting a diverse set of use cases across Europe and its steady increase in successful deployments of Collibra with high customer satisfaction ratings. Today, the Datashift team includes five Collibra Rangers and has an average of 35,000 hours of hands-on support. The continued growth of the partnership has also enabled new product releases and enhancements.

About CollibraCollibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collibra-recognizes-accenture-bank-of-america-datashift-freddie-mac-and-lockheed-martin-in-2021-excellence-awards-301313923.html

SOURCE Collibra