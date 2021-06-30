Collibra Recognized With Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra announced today that it was named as a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for Best Data-Led Migration for its customer the U.S. Army. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.

Collibra applies its data governance, stewardship, data quality and security and privacy capabilities to all data streaming into AWS cloud platforms. With AWS and Collibra, joint public sector customers, such as the U.S. Army, are empowered to accelerate cloud transformation while ensuring their data is accurate, secure, accessible and high-quality.

To address its highly distributed data environment, the Army turned to Collibra to serve as the system of record for all authoritative data sources and how those sources comply with Army data strategy. Leveraging Collibra Data Catalog within the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud as the Army's Enterprise Data Services Catalog (EDSC) provides the Army with a single source for the U.S. Department of Defense and federal level data visibility and has drastically increased confidence in data used to support decision-making.

"Whether the goal is to protect your data, ensure data quality, or build a strong data governance foundation, Collibra and AWS have a shared commitment to expanding access to data and enabling mission success," said Aileen Black, senior vice president of public sector at Collibra. "It is an honor to receive this recognition and celebrate the success of our partnership with the U.S. Army."

"Every year we are impressed by how our Partners continue to innovate using cloud technology, helping their customers raise the bar on mission success, and this year is no different," said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, AWS. "The 2021 AWS Public Sector Partner award winners display a sincere commitment to impact the lives of our customers around the globe."

The APN is dedicated to helping Partners build, market, and sell their offerings so they can grow successful cloud businesses. The 2021 Global APN Public Sector Awards recognize the Partners who leaned into innovation and customer obsession to deliver amazing results. Winners were selected based on their demonstration of Amazon Leadership Principles, engagement and success with the APN, and delivery of innovative solutions to public sector customers in a customer-obsessed way.

About CollibraCollibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

