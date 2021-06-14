Collibra Announces Keynote And Featured Speakers At Data Citizens '21

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced that astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson will be a special featured speaker at Data Citizens '21 along with leading industry experts in data and analytics. Hosted virtually and streaming live June 16-17, 2021, Data Citizens '21 unites thousands of enterprise data professionals to share best practices, network with fellow data leaders and get inspired about the future of data.

The line-up of featured speakers at Data Citizens '21 includes:

Neil deGrasse Tyson , astrophysicist, head of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History and author of numerous books such as recently published Cosmic Queries: StarTalk's Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We're Going

, astrophysicist, head of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History and author of numerous books such as recently published Zhamak Dehghani , software engineering leader and the founder of Data Mesh

, software engineering leader and the founder of Data Mesh Dr. Ayanna Howard , dean of the College of Engineering at The Ohio State University ; roboticist, entrepreneur and educator

, dean of the College of Engineering at The ; roboticist, entrepreneur and educator Viktor Mayer-Schönberger , professor of internet governance and regulation at the Internet Institute at Oxford University and author of Big Data: A Revolution That Transforms How We Work, Live, and Think

, professor of internet governance and regulation at the Internet Institute at and author of Paul Zikopoulos , future trends expert and author

, future trends expert and author Caroline Carruthers and Peter Jackson , authors of Data Driven Business Transformation and The Chief Data Officer's Playbook

, authors of and Guido De Simoni , senior director analyst in data and analytics at Gartner

, senior director analyst in data and analytics at Gartner Michele Goetz , VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research

, VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research Mark Beyer , distinguished VP analyst in data and analytics at Gartner

"Each year our Data Citizens event brings together an inspiring community of data leaders, and this year is our most exciting agenda yet," said Felix Van de Maele, founder and CEO of Collibra. "We are thrilled to welcome Neil and so many industry innovators to this year's virtual event, and I'm looking forward to learning from their stories."

Data Citizens '21 features 35+ sessions with data leaders from a diverse set of industries and organizations including Adeo, Cox Automotive, CVS Health, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Euroclear, George Washington University, Schneider Electric, TELUS, Twitter, U.S. Government Accountability Office, Vanguard, Western Governors University, Yelp, and more. Attendees will also join dedicated networking sessions to connect with fellow data champions from across the globe.

Register for Data Citizens '21.

About CollibraCollibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collibra-announces-keynote-and-featured-speakers-at-data-citizens-21-301311825.html

SOURCE Collibra