College Nannies Sitters Tutors' National Survey Demonstrates Need For Customized Care Solutions

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research by College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors gives unique insight into the situations American families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the largest employer of nannies, sitters and tutors in the United States, College Nannies is utilizing this research to reimagine its care to meet parents' evolving needs.

"During these unprecedented times, it's crucial for us to understand families' circumstances and priorities," says Joe Loch, Brand President of College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors. "With nearly 200 College Nannies locations across the country, we are uniquely positioned to provide exceptional care that carries out our mission of building stronger families."

The national poll uncovered four clusters of parents:

Safety First parents (32%) are often more afraid and trying to get by day to day until the crisis passes. Their top childcare priority is a caregiver who wears a mask and practices social distancing.

Head Off Chaos families (28%) are mostly managing without help and want things to go back to normal. They want a caregiver who helps the household run smoothly and adjusts to changing needs.

Help With Chaos parents (22%) are used to dealing with uncertainty and often try to handle things on their own. They're seeking a caregiver who keeps children engaged in schoolwork and activities.

Education First parents (19%) feel like they have a handle on childcare and safety and want to make sure their kids keep learning throughout the pandemic. Their biggest childcare priority is a tutor who can help children succeed.

"Parents have never experienced anything like this -- working from home while simultaneously helping children with distance learning. This insight allows us to evolve our personalized care solutions to meet the changing needs of families across the nation," says Heather Hurley, College Nannies Director of Marketing.

"We have been able to build a team of nannies, sisters and tutors to support four different parenting needs," says Laura Davis, College Nannies franchise owner. "No other agency can deeply understand the different situations families are facing and truly band together to offer the best care."

The online survey was conducted from August 5 - 31st with a group of 827 participants from across the country with a household income minimum of $200,000 and at least one child under the age of 11.

About College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors:With nearly 200 territories in 29 states, College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors is the nation's most respected, complete and professional resource helping busy families raise smart, confident, well-adjusted kids. Since 2001, local professional teams across the country have helped thousands of busy parents carve out time for themselves with a sitter, have help on hand with a part-time or full-time nanny or get their college-bound student the tutoring they need to succeed. College Nannies is a wholly owned subsidiary in the Bright Horizons Family of Childcare Solutions and is ranked as one of the top 100 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2020 . For more information, visit: collegenanniesandtutors.com

