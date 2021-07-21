College Nannies Sitters Hosts Monthly National Virtual Career Fairs

DENVER, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From coast to coast, and hundreds of cities in between, College Nannies + Sitters is putting out the call for more caregivers. College Nannies is already the largest employer of nannies and sitters in the United States, and the company is hiring to meet increasing demand.

"With the return to the office or hybrid work, families need care solutions now more than ever," says Joe Loch, Brand President of College Nannies + Sitters. "If you are passionate about children, we are looking for you to join our care team."

College Nannies is hosting a series of national virtual career fairs starting July 28th. Anyone who loves working with children is encouraged to upload their resume and meet with their local office at collegenanniesandsitters.easyvirtualfair.com .

"Whether someone brings experience as a camp counselor, neighborhood babysitter, education major or a lifetime of experience as a caregiver, joining our team rounds out their work experience and lets their skills shine — all while making a difference for children and families," says Laura Davis, Franchise Owner for College Nannies + Sitters.

All of College Nannies' locations across 30 states have immediate full-time and part-time positions available. Caregivers are employees of College Nannies and receive a consistent paycheck, supportive management team and professional development opportunities. Families are fully vetted for a safe work environment.

The virtual career fairs will be held July 28th, August 25 th and September 29th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time. Advanced registration is recommended but not required.

About College Nannies + Sitters:With over 180 territories in 30 states, College Nannies + Sitters is the nation's most respected, complete and professional resource helping busy families raise smart, confident, well-adjusted kids. Since 2001, local professional teams across the country have helped thousands of busy parents carve out time for themselves with a sitter or have help on hand with a part-time or full-time nanny. College Nannies is a wholly owned subsidiary in the Bright Horizons Family of Childcare Solutions and is ranked as one of the top 100 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2020 . For more information, visit: Collegenanniesandsitters.com .

