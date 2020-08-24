College Nannies And K12 Inc. Combine Childcare And Online Learning To Support Families As Schools Start At Home

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With schools around the country starting the school year online, College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors is expanding solutions to support families and students. College Nannies will work in connection with K12 Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of online and blended education programs, to train nannies to serve as Learning Coaches as students start the school year at home.

"We're in thousands of homes a week, listening to parents' needs and we know firsthand this is the solution," says Joe Loch, Brand President of College Nannies. "Families need a caregiver they trust who can also help students navigate this new world of e-learning. We are now able to offer one solution to both needs from the safety of each family's home."

College Nannies is the largest employer of nannies, sitters and tutors in the United States. In 2019 alone, they provided 2.3 million hours of in-home care. K12 has delivered online education to millions of students across the country for more than 20 years and has worked with more than 2,000 schools and districts in all 50 states to help develop local solutions that meet online and blended learning goals.

K12 will provide College Nannies with training and ongoing development opportunities in order to serve as effective Learning Coaches while providing the quality care families are accustomed to. The training is designed to help children in support of their own school's curriculum. This allows parents to focus on their jobs, including those working from home.

"K12 is proud to work in connection with College Nannies at a time when millions of families are facing unprecedented challenges in balancing home, work and learning," said Scott Durand, K12's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Learning Solutions. "We are demonstrating our shared commitment to put families at the forefront of modern education by bringing together the best of teaching and learning with caregiving, all for the benefit of the student and family."

Loch says, "Parents were overwhelmed this spring when schools suddenly closed and they were responsible for teaching their children during the workday. We created this solution so we don't have a repeat of that situation this fall."

About College Nannies + Sitters + TutorsWith nearly 200 territories in 29 states, College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors is the nation's most respected, complete and professional resource helping busy families raise smart, confident, well-adjusted kids. Since 2001, local professional teams across the country have helped thousands of busy parents carve out time for themselves with a sitter, have help on hand with a part-time or full-time nanny or get their college-bound student the tutoring they need to succeed. College Nannies s is ranked as one of the top 100 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2020 . In 2016, College Nannies became part of the Bright Horizons Family of Childcare Solutions as a wholly owned subsidiary. For more information, visit: collegenanniesandtutors.com

About K12 Inc.K12 Inc. (LRN) - Get Report helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. For more information, visit: K12.com , destinationsacademy.com , jobshadowweek.com and galvanize.com .

