College Consensus Publishes Ranking Of The Best Online Executive MBA Programs For 2020

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the Best Online Executive MBA Programs for 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-emba/ .

Every accredited online Executive MBA program in the United States was evaluated for the ranking, which combines the results of the most respected MBA ranking systems, including Forbes, US News & World Report, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Economist. Each program's ranking in these systems was converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were weighted equally and then averaged to reveal each program's Consensus Score. The top 25 programs were then ranked from highest to lowest based on their Consensus Score.

The College Consensus top-ranked online Executive MBA program for 2020 is from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, followed by Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam School of Business respectively.

Other business schools in the ranking include (in alphabetical order):

Auburn University - Raymond J. Harbert College of Business Baylor University - Hankamer School of Business Howard University - School of Business James Madison University - College of Business Kent State University - College of Business Administration Ohio University - College of Business Pace University - Lubin School of Business Purdue University - Krannert School of Management Queens University of Charlotte - McColl School of Business Rochester Institute of Technology - Saunders College of Business Saint Mary's College of California - School of Economics and Business Administration Sonoma State University - School of Business and Economics Tennessee State University - College of Business Texas Southern University - Jesse H. Jones School of Business University of Arkansas - Sam M. Walton College of Business University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business University of Nevada, Reno - College of Business University of New Orleans - College of Business Administration University of North Alabama - College of Business University of North Carolina Wilmington - Cameron School of Business University of Oklahoma - Michael F. Price College of Business Washington State University - Carson College of Business

