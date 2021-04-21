College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking Of The Best Online Colleges For Veterans For 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best Online Colleges for Veterans for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-colleges-veterans/

Many veterans are looking to receive an education and enter the civilian workforce once they have returned home. In most cases, these veterans have families and other obligations, leading them to seek out the Best Online Colleges for Veterans. These are the schools that will work with their benefits and their schedule. The flexibility that comes with online degree programs allows veterans the ability to work at their own pace and gives them the ability to restructure their life to fit their personal needs.

To select institutions to highlight as the best online colleges for military veterans, College Consensus editors had a set of criteria for determining military-friendliness. Institutions must have:

At least 3 online bachelors degree programs to qualify

Servicemember Opportunity Colleges membership

Recognized Student Veteran Organization

Yellow Ribbon Program participation

A staff/faculty support member for veterans and their families

Transfer credits for military service and training

Colleges and universities that met these standards are ranked according to their Consensus Score, using the unique College Consensus methodology. That process should give veteran students confidence that they are choosing a college that not only understands their needs, but have a track record of quality and return on investment.

The 2021 top three Best Online Colleges for Veterans are 1) Citadel Military College of South Carolina, 2) Rutgers University--New Brunswick, and 3) University of Iowa. The remaining top-ranked schools are listed in descending order.

University of Arizona University of Massachusetts--Amherst Syracuse University Radford University University of Central Florida George Mason University Webster University Rutgers University--Newark University of Utah Colorado State University--Fort Collins Washington State University University of Wisconsin--Stevens Point Saint Louis University University of South Florida University of Oklahoma--Norman CampusWestfield State University LeTourneau University University of Kansas Loyola University Chicago Rochester Institute of Technology University of Idaho Drexel University

