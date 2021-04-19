College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking Of The Best Online Christian Colleges And Universities For 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com/ ), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best Online Christian Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-christian-colleges/ .

Higher education began within Christendom, based around the needs of the church to educate its leaders and gradually expanding to science, mathematics, and humanities as we know them. Today, Christian colleges and universities are just as varied and diverse as Christianity, with nearly every denomination represented. These institutions may be politically liberal or conservative, they may be doctrinally strict or expansive, but they are all founded on the values of their Christian faith.

Many of the best Christian colleges and universities in the country now offer online programs and degrees. These online colleges provide the same faith-based worldview their students would expect if attending in person. While some online Christian colleges are accredited, others are not. Accreditation is a rigorous process and some faith-based institutions opt out in order to maintain certain commitments not recognized by secular accreditation authorities. This means that some non-accredited schools may still adhere to a high level of academic excellence and shouldn't be overlooked as sub-standard.

To qualify for the Best Online Christian Colleges and Universities ranking, institutions must have a Consensus Score and at least 3 fully online degree programs, either undergraduate or graduate. The College Consensus ranking of the Best Online Christian Colleges and Universities for 2021 does not include Catholic institutions; they have their own ranking.

The top three Online Christian Colleges and Universities for 2021 are 1) Northwestern College (IA), 2) Cedarville University, and 3) Pepperdine University. The remaining schools are listed in descending order according to the ranking:

Baylor University

Messiah University

Concordia University--Saint Paul

LeTourneau University

Texas Christian University

Azusa Pacific University

Bethel University (MN)

Liberty University

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Concordia University--Chicago

Colorado Christian University

Concordia University--Wisconsin

University of the Cumberlands

Shorter University

Mississippi College

California Baptist University

Dallas Baptist University

Trevecca Nazarene University

Faulkner University

Gardner-Webb University

Concordia University--Nebraska

Houston Baptist University

