College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking Of The Best MBA Programs Of 2022

For its ranking of the top MBA programs in the US, College Consensus focuses exclusively on accredited, reputable institutions. Programs were ranked by averaging the results from the most respected MBA ranking publications, including The Economist, Bloomberg, Businessweek, U.S. News and World Report, The Financial Times, and Forbes. This consensus method offers the most accurate and comprehensive ranking of a program's overall reputation and quality available anywhere.

College Consensus's top 25 MBA Programs for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ Brigham Young University - Provo, UT Carnegie Mellon University - Pittsburgh, PA Cornell University - Ithaca, NY Dartmouth College - Hanover, NH Duke University - Durham, NC Georgetown University - Washington, DC Georgia Institute of Technology - Atlanta, GA Indiana University - Bloomington, IN Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI New York University - New York NY Northwestern University - Evanston, IL Ohio State University - Columbus, OH Pennsylvania State University - State College, PA University of Chicago - Chicago, IL University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI University of Minnesota - Madison, WI University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC University of Notre Dame - South Bend, IN University of Rochester - Rochester, NY University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA University of Washington - Seattle, WA Vanderbilt University - Nashville, TN Yale University - New Haven, CT

